SYDNEY The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop overnight as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity after stop-losses were triggered.

The common currency fell nearly 1 percent to a one-year low at $1.2910, before recovering some ground to last stand at $1.2936. Selling accelerated after it broke trendline support drawn from December 14 at around $1.3050, traders said.

Against the yen, the euro skidded to a 10-year trough around 100.70, before steadying at 100.88.

Even a fall in Italy's funding costs at an auction of short-term debt failed to provide lasting support for the single currency. Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds on Thursday.

"EUR/USD broke below its upward trending channel, driven by a large GBP/USD flow in very thin markets. This EUR/USD breakout is triggering automated switches to risk off positions, with little else behind it," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

That large GBP/USD flow saw sterling underperform the euro and slide more than 1 percent on the greenback to it lowest in two weeks around $1.5440. It was last at $1.5458.

This and year-end dollar buying by U.S. corporates saw the dollar index .DXY jump to within a whisker of an 11-month peak of 80.730 set on December 14. Wednesday was the last day for spot settlement in 2011.

Not surprisingly, commodity currencies underperformed the greenback and the Australian dollar duly lost a full cent to $1.0090, from an overnight high near $1.0200.

Traders said the break of trendline support could see the euro test the 2011 trough around $1.2860/70 set on January 10. But such a move could also see a short-term base develop, given that $1.2860-1.2910 has been an interim objective on the euro for some time now.

While the overnight moves were exaggerated thin year-end conditions, fundamentals remained negative for the euro.

Latest signs showed European banks were still unwilling to lend to each other, despite last week's up-take of almost half a trillion euros in three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank.

Data on Tuesday showed banks deposited a record high 452 billion euros at the ECB's overnight facility, apparently still distrustful of each other.

