Euro coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Rome, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

NEW YORK The euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday after two days of losses, while commodity-linked currencies posted steep gains, as risk appetite improved after a better-than-expected German economic sentiment survey and strong Chinese growth data.

Solid demand at Spain's Treasury-bill auction also boosted the euro and helped ease its recent downward pressure, although investors view this latest rally as a correction from its recent sell-off.

The euro will once again be tested when Germany and Portugal hold debt auctions on Wednesday. Spain and France also come to the market with large coupon issues on Thursday.

Overall, the euro's outlook remained shaky after Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund by one notch to AA+ following a raft of sovereign rating cuts on Friday. As such analysts believe the euro could fall back toward a 17-month low versus the dollar hit late last week.

"The positive data out of Europe was a surprise and that prompted a lot of short-covering in the euro, but my guess is that this rally is not sustainable because sentiment on the euro is so negative especially after Friday's downgrades," said Brian Kim, currency strategist, at Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.

Risks of a Greek debt default are also likely to see investors sell into rallies, with the prospect of more cuts in official euro zone interest rates also hanging over the single currency.

In midday New York trading, the euro rose 0.6 percent on the day to $1.27421, pulling further away from $1.26240 hit on trading platform EBS on Friday.

Traders said a semi-official investor was said to be a buyer after the German ZEW sentiment survey, while the chatter of macro fund demand around $1.2770 lifted the euro to the day's high. Further gains were capped by stop-loss orders above $1.2810.

The euro's rise on Tuesday and the overall increase in risk appetite have pushed euro/dollar's one-month implied volatility lower to 11.85 percent from highs of 13.13 percent on Monday. Lower volatility suggests higher tolerance for risk.

"Overall (trend) remains bearish but chasing the lows has not worked as the market seems to be in a 'one step up, two steps down' pattern," said Jay Meisler, founder of GlobalView.com in Huntington, New York. "Given how one-sided this boat has become, one cannot rule out a euro/dollar short squeeze."

Speculative net short positioning on the euro has hit record levels again in the latest week, suggesting this rally in the currency could have some legs.

Analysts at Danske Bank believe the euro remains anchored fundamentally and "as long as an EMU (European Monetary Union) break-up or multiple sovereign defaults are not seen, we do not expect a collapse in euro/dollar below $1.20."

The euro, however, trimmed gains earlier against the dollar, hitting New York lows during the mid-morning session, after the European Commission said it will launch legal action against Hungary over the country's laws on its central bank, judiciary, and data protection. The EU Commission said changes to Hungary's laws are a precondition for the resumption of talks on financial assistance for the country.

The euro also climbed against the yen, rising 0.6 percent to 97.870 yen, recovering from an 11-year low of 97.040 yen struck on Monday on trading platform EBS. Renewed speculation that Japanese authorities may intervene to drive the yen lower against the euro could keep the yen in check for now.

Speaking in the wake of the recent slide in euro/yen, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he was closely watching the impact of a weak euro on Japanese exporters.

Some analysts said the possibility of Japanese yen-selling intervention is considered low given that the slide in euro/yen was due to euro weakness rather than yen strength.

GREECE DEBT TALKS

Apart from expectations of rate cuts from the European Central bank that will erode the premium investors get for holding euros instead of dollars, the risk of a default by Greece in coming months and the possible ramifications for other peripheral countries are likely to weigh on the common currency.

The market will keep a close eye on talks between Greece and its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal which broke down last week but which are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector soon to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due in late March.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, meanwhile, outperformed the greenback and rose to their highest in two-and-a-half months after China's fourth-quarter growth just exceeded market expectations.

Gross domestic product in China, the world's second-largest economy and a key driver of global growth, expanded at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, although that remained the weakest in 2-1/2 years and down from 9.1 percent the previous quarter.

The Australian dollar jumped to US$1.0450 in the wake of the Chinese data and last changed hands at US$1.0394, up 0.9 percent. The New Zealand dollar on the other hand surged to US$0.8032 and last traded at US$0.8003, up 1 percent on the day.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)