U.S. shopping-mall retailers rally after L Brands' sales report
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of U.S. shopping-mall retailers bounced back on Thursday after L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in March sales.
NEW YORK The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen on Wednesday as a stronger-than-forecast private report on the U.S. services sector in July revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as early as September.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index rose last month to 60.3, its highest reading since August 2005.
The greenback was last up 0.4 percent at 124.92 yen JPY=EBS on the EBS trading system.
The dollar also strengthened against other major currencies. The dollar index .DXY erased its earlier losses and was up 0.2 percent at 98.121.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held out hope on Thursday that the Trump administration will revive the U.S. Export-Import bank's full lending powers, saying the institution is part of its "trade toolbox" to boost exports.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.