The dollar will gain broadly against the British pound, the euro and the yen over the course of the next 12 months, according to the most accurate forecaster in the July Reuters foreign exchange poll.

ZKB currency strategist David Marmet gave the most accurate one-month call for sterling against the dollar in the July monthly poll. Even though he was wrong-footed by the strength last month of the euro, as were many others among the 54 analysts polled, he was the most accurate overall.

Upbeat U.S. economic data have underpinned expectations that the Federal Reserve will scale back on its asset purchases within the next few months, possibly as soon as next month, sending the dollar higher against most currencies.

However, last month, while sterling held steady to the dollar, the yen and euro gained strength.

"What we are wondering is (why) the euro is still that high. That is kind of a puzzle for us at the moment," Marmet said.

A significant majority, 39 of the 54 strategists including ZKB's Marmet, were calling for the euro to either hold steady or weaken from its June close, and were stumped by its move higher.

But, strategists collectively stuck to the view it will weaken over the next twelve months according to the latest poll. <EUR/POLL>

"There is relatively sound recovery in the United States, which means the dollar will be strong," Marmet said.

"On the other hand we think that volatility in the financial markets will increase again in the autumn after the German elections. And as the volatility in the financial markets increases, the euro will weaken."

Germans will cast their votes on September 22 to elect a new government and chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party and their Free Democrat partners are on track to win 45 percent of the seats, according to various opinion polls.

If re-elected, Merkel's pro-euro stance could support the currency.

However, currency speculators reduced their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the week to July 30, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released last week, supporting a move higher in other major currencies.

And even though latest business survey data suggest the British economy is on a path to a sustainable recovery, the coinciding speed of the U.S. recovery will restrain the pound, said Marmet.

He also expects the Japanese yen to depreciate further because Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party has a majority in both chambers of parliament which will help him push through aggressive plans to end two decades of deflation.

(Reporting by Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)