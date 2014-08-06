A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an exchange bureau advertisement showing images of the U.S dollar, in Cairo March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

LONDON The dollar's rally looks set to continue, according to a Reuters poll, as the U.S. economy is picking up smartly and raising market speculation about how soon the Fed will have to lift interest rates.

Analysts in Reuters polls have long been flagging an imminent rise for the dollar. It has finally happened, gaining over 4 percent on the euro since hitting a 2-1/2 year low in May, to trade around $1.34.

According to the latest Reuters poll of 61 foreign exchange strategists, taken this week, that rally will extend over the coming year. One euro will be worth $1.34 in a month, $1.30 in six and just $1.28 in 12 months - less than in a July poll.

"It's been our central view that the euro should be lower for quite some time and it is starting to get through to the wider world - the data has been very disappointing, even German data," said Paul Bednarczyk, head of research at 4CAST.

"There are always risks to the rally ... but the dollar should be the currency for the rest of the year."

A slowdown in the economic momentum was cited by strategists as the biggest threat to the dollar, closely followed by the Federal Reserve adopting a more dovish tone and an unexpected pickup in euro zone inflation.

Traders have piled the most bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in six months, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday, while bets the euro would fall are building to levels not seen in nearly two years.

Net long positions on sterling fell marginally last week.

The U.S. added more than 200,000 jobs for a sixth straight month in July - a string of gains not seen since 1997. Also, the economy grew at a 4 percent annual rate in the second quarter, faster than expected.

And the latest report on private services business showed the fastest rate of growth in 8-1/2 years.

The Fed is expected to begin hiking interest rates in the second half of next year, although there is now plenty of speculation that might happen sooner.

By contrast, the European Central Bank only recently unveiled a host of new easing measures and is not expected to raise interest rate from record lows for the foreseeable future.

There have been signs of a revival in growth in the euro zone, but the performance is patchy, with a rebound in Spain, no growth in France and a return to recession in Italy.

Inflation in the 18-member bloc fell in July to just 0.4 percent, the lowest since the height of the financial crisis nearly five years ago and well within what the ECB terms the danger zone of below 1 percent.

In contrast, Britain's economy grew 0.8 percent between March and June. The Bank of England is widely expected to be the first major central bank to begin hiking interest rates - probably in the first three months of 2015.

That would support sterling and the pound is expected to be trading at $1.69 in six months' time - just as the BoE makes its first move. It will then dip to $1.68 in 12 months as markets gear up for some Fed action.

Against the euro, the pound will make solid gains. One euro will be worth 79.3 pence in a month, 78.0p in six months and just 76.9p in a year. It was trading around 79.3p earlier on Wednesday.

"Sterling still holds the upper hand," said Jane Foley at Rabobank.

"The ECB continues to threaten further policy action in the wake of weak economic data and the continued disinflationary threat. Irrespective of exactly when the BoE chooses to hike rates, it will certainly be ahead of the ECB."

Polling by Ishaan Gera and Sarmista Sen