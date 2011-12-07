LONDON The direction of the euro on foreign exchange markets will hinge to a great extent on this Friday's crucial EU debt crisis summit, making it tough for analysts to project the currency's levels up to a year ahead, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey of around 60 foreign exchange strategists and economists pointed to the euro weakening a little from current levels at $1.34 to around $1.30 in three and six months, moving to $1.32 in a year's time.

The forecasts ranged widely, suggesting a volatile few months ahead.

But analysts were clear that the currency's movements depend on Friday's summit, where Europe's leaders will announce how they intend to stem a debt crisis that is choking funding for Italy and Spain -- the third- and fourth-largest euro zone economies that Europe can ill afford to bail out.

The French government said on Wednesday the leaders of France and Germany will not leave this week's EU summit until a "powerful" deal is reached on the euro zone debt crisis.

"There are binary outcomes. One is a very bad outcome where we move towards a euro zone breakup. One is a very good outcome where we move towards a fiscal union in Europe," said Geoff Kendrick from Nomura, who got top marks for his forecasts last month. <FX/RANK1>

"Because of that uncertainty, forecasting the euro-dollar lower is the sensible thing to do," he added.

Indeed, currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest levels since June 2010, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Over the next month, analysts expect the euro to be the most volatile currency, having seen actual volatility of 12.3 percent last month. Respondents see a similar month ahead this time.

Euro volatility has been well above its decade average through most of this year, with the range of forecasts for the last 12 polls ranging from $1.60 to $1.230. The euro has peaked at $1.483 and troughed at $1.292 over the course of 2011.

"The euro has, in particular, seen a lot of back and forth movement," said Vassili Serebriakov from Wells Fargo in New York.

"It's still just a reflection that the global economy and the financial markets are still struggling to recover."

The poll also showed the euro hovering around its current level against sterling, at around 85 pence, for the next year.

(Additional reporting by Deepti Govind in Bangalore, Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava, Rahul Karunakar and Aakanksha Bhat, Analysis by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)