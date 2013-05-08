LONDON Sterling will pare recent gains in coming weeks and has little chance of returning to January's 16-month dollar high given the Bank of England is likely to print more money to support the moribund economy, a Reuters poll found.

Britain avoided a triple-dip recession in the first three months of the year but continued weak data has failed to dispel expectations for more policy easing from the central bank.

The United States economy, by contrast, has fared better, which is driving the dollar's relative strength to the pound.

Sterling hit $1.638 at the start of the year but had nosedived to a near-three year low of $1.483 by mid-March. It was trading around $1.54 earlier on Wednesday.

According to the poll of more than 60 strategists taken this week a pound will get $1.53 in a month and then only $1.49 in six and 12 months. The longer-term forecasts are virtually unchanged from last month.

"We think the dollar is better placed. If you look at all the figures - unemployment, the (purchasing manager indexes), GDP - the U.S. recovery is not particularly strong but it's a darn sight better than we are going to get," said Paul Bednarczyk at 4CAST.

A wide range of forecasts in the poll for a year's time highlighted market uncertainty, swinging from $1.30 to $1.63, although only two of 63 strategists saw it breaking back above $1.60.

Sterling hit a three month high against the euro late last month on rising expectations for an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank before retreating. But it rose against the euro last week after the ECB cut its main interest rate to a new record low of 0.5 percent.

In one month a euro will be worth 84.6 pence, in six months 85.1p and in a year 84.5p, according to the poll. That compares to April forecasts of 85.0p, 85.2p and 85.0p. It was trading around 84.8p on Wednesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated on Monday his central bank's readiness to cut rates again if the euro zone economy deteriorates further.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, is expected to print another 25 billion pounds on top of the 375 billion it has already created through its quantitative easing program, a Reuters poll predicted last week. <BOE/INT>

