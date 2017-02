A man holds various English Pound notes as he waits in line to exchange it for Euros notes outside a money exchange office in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU... REUTERS/Jon Nazca

SYDNEY The British pound fell anew in early Asian trading on Monday, with investors still at a loss as to what happens next now that the country has voted to leave the European Union.

Sterling was quoted at $1.3440 GBP=D4 on Monday after shedding more than 8 percent on Friday to stand at $1.3662 late in New York. The pound also slipped on the safe-haven yen to 137.16 yen GBPJPY=R from around 139.64.

Safety was very much in vogue, with investors bidding up U.S. Treasury futures TYc1 and selling EMINI futures on the S&P 500 ESc1 in early trade.

