LONDON/NEW YORK Average daily volume in London and North America shrank in the six months to April after a shock decision by the Swiss National Bank to eliminate a cap on the Swiss franc, surveys by the New York Federal Reserve Foreign Exchange Committee and Bank of England showed on Monday.

The drop, following a handful of record days in December and January when trading was twice the $5-trillion daily average, bodes ill for banks which rely on higher trading volumes in fixed income, currencies, and commodities to bolster profits.

Daily trading in London, the world's main foreign exchange center, was 8 percent lower at $2.48 trillion a day, the BoE survey showed, including a 13 percent drop in daily spot volumes to $973 billion a day in the six months to April.

In North America, meanwhile, daily volume averaged $881.21 billion, down 20 percent from the previous survey in October but up 8.6 percent from April 2014.

"The decrease in volume relative to the prior survey was broad-based, with declines across all instrument types," the NY Fed foreign exchange committee said.

Average spot transactions in North America were $426.99 billion a day, down 25 percent from October, but up 21.4 percent from a year earlier.

The BoE, on the other hand, said despite a broad decline in overall turnover, activity in the Chinese yuan picked up. That came as Beijing ramped up efforts to internationalize the currency, also known as the renminbi.

"USD/CNY activity increased by 25 percent in April 2015 to $43 billion per day, a new record high, and is now the ninth largest FX pair," the BoE said.

Meanwhile, turnover in the dollar/yen JPY= pair fell 25 percent, returning to levels last seen in October 2013, the BoE survey showed. Trading interest in the yen had picked up in the past two years as the Bank of Japan unleashed a huge monetary stimulus aimed at getting inflation back to 2 percent.

Turnover in the euro/dollar pair also rose as the European Central Bank embarked on its one-trillion-euro asset buying program.

In North America, the decrease in currency trading volume in the past six months happened across counterparty types.

Turnover reported with "other financial customers" continued to increase as a share of overall activity, accounting for 47 percent of average daily volume, according to the latest survey.

