German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann delivers his speech at the European Banking Congress in the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

NEW YORK The euro rose to session highs against the dollar and yen in mid-morning U.S. trading on Monday after European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said more steps to solve low inflation are difficult and could encounter legal limits.

Earlier traders had speculated the ECB would embark more stimulus including purchases of sovereign government bonds to help euro zone's struggling economy.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.2431 EUR= and was up 0.9 percent at 147.18 yen EURJPY=.

(Reporting by Richard Leong and Michael Connor)