Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO The British pound and the euro fell to their lowest level since 2013 against the yen on worries a UK referendum later this month could pull Britain out of the European Union, possibly disrupting European political and economic affairs.
The pound fell to as low as 151.50 yen GBPJPY=R, its lowest level since August 2013 while the euro fell to 119.87 yen EURJPY=E, a level last seen in April 2013, as the yen has become something of a safe haven.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.