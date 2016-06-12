A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/Files

TOKYO The British pound and the euro fell to their lowest level since 2013 against the yen on worries a UK referendum later this month could pull Britain out of the European Union, possibly disrupting European political and economic affairs.

The pound fell to as low as 151.50 yen GBPJPY=R, its lowest level since August 2013 while the euro fell to 119.87 yen EURJPY=E, a level last seen in April 2013, as the yen has become something of a safe haven.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)