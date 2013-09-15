US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 15 U.S. stock futures advanced and futures for the U.S. Treasury 10-year note gained late Sunday after Lawrence Summers withdrew his candidacy for chairman of the Federal Reserve, as investors bet his exit could mean a slower tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. central bank.
S&P Index equities futures opened higher and gained more than 1 percent as of 6:23 p.m. (2223 GMT). Futures for the 10-year Treasury bond gained more than 1 point, or nearly 1 percent, indicating that benchmark Treasury yields would fall.
Of the two leading candidates for the Fed chairmanship, Summers was widely regarded as more eager to taper the Fed's $85 million a month bond-buying program. Janet Yellen, the Fed's current vice chair and the other leading candidate, has been more widely perceived by investors as favoring a more gradual easing of stimulus.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)