NEW YORK Benchmark government bond yields in the U.S. and Germany dropped on Wednesday after sources told Reuters a European Central Bank rate cut next month is "more or less a done deal," while U.S. stocks retreated slightly from recent record highs.

Euro zone sources said the ECB plans a package of policy options, including measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms.

The ECB's dovishness has helped hold down yields on German and U.S. debt, though the expectation is that stronger U.S. growth will result in a boost to those yields over time.

Ten-year Bund yields hit a one-year low of 1.37 percent while the 10-year Treasury note's yield fell to 2.53 percent, the lowest since October. UK yields also fell after the Bank of England said it was in no hurry to raise rates.

"It reinforces the notion that from a global perspective monetary policy is committed to lower (rates) for longer," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bonds rallied even as U.S. wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in April, the most in 1-1/2 years, in a sign inflation pressures may be creeping up.

The S&P 500 edged lower after setting its most recent record closing high. Defensive sectors such as utilities .SPLRCU and telecoms .SPLRCL were the best performers.

Oil continued its climb on fighting in Ukraine. U.S. crude oil rose 81 cents to $102.52 a barrel, while Brent crude gained $1 to $110.24. <O/R>

Sterling fell to a one-month low against the dollar after the BoE said it was in no rush to raise rates and that Britain's economic recovery is still in its early stages.

Sterling backed off a 16-month high against the euro. The euro was up 0.4 percent against sterling at 81.70 pence.

Sterling was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.6784, while UK gilt yields fell to as low as 2.58 percent.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS edged up 0.1 percent at 418.01 after reaching 418.24, its highest since November 2007.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 56.58 points or 0.34 percent, to 16,658.86, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.19 points or 0.17 percent, to 1,894.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.56 points or 0.18 percent, to 4,122.60.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading European shares closed virtually flat, down 0.37 point at 13689.38 points, close to Tuesday's six-year high. The index has risen 6.5 percent from lows in March.

