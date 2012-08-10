PARIS/SYDNEY U.S. corn futures rose to a new record high on Friday ahead of closely watched government estimates that are expected to show a severe drought will slash the U.S. crop to a six-year low, highlighting weather-driven tensions in global grain supply.

Corn had already set a record in the previous session as trading in the run-up to Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop report focused on dwindling supply after the worst drought in 56 years withered crops in the Midwest grain belt.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose as high as $8.30-3/4 a bushel, a record for a CBOT corn contract and surpassing the $8.29-3/4 seen on Thursday. By 0940 GMT it was up 0.5 percent at $8.28.

"Tension remains on the supply side due to the situation in the U.S. which is still critical with some of the rainfall that arrived too late in the Midwest to change the situation," French grain consultancy Agritel said.

Corn prices have surged more than 60 percent in the last two months as the Midwest drought has rattled operators in the world's biggest producer and exporter of the grain, and caused alarm about a repeat of a food price crisis that spread across the world in 2007/08.

The extreme weather is also expected to have slashed prospects for the U.S. soybean harvest, although rain in the past few days may have halted damage in some areas.

Soybeans fell as more rains were forecast across the U.S. Midwest, while wheat tracked corn higher.

New-crop November soybeans jumped 3.2 percent on Thursday before steadying on Friday, trading down 0.1 percent at $16.30 a bushel.

CBOT December wheat was also little changed ahead of the USDA data, trading flat at $9.27. In Europe, November milling wheat in Paris inched down 0.1 percent to 265.25 euros a tonne.

WHEAT TO COME TO FORE?

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA's latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report, to be released at 1230 GMT, to show yields at their lowest level since 1997 at 127.3 bushels per acre, on average, down from the USDA's July forecast of 146 bushels.

"The market is positioning itself for a very bullish USDA supply and demand report tonight," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said of corn.

The USDA August crop report has taken on extra importance since the department's estimates will be based on surveys of farmers and its own experts inspecting fields for the first time since the drought began to rally prices in mid-June.

The market is also watching to see how the USDA adjusts demand for corn to reflect shrinking supply and high prices.

Some operators and observers have called on the U.S. to curb its extensive use of corn for ethanol fuel, and the head of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said an "immediate, temporary suspension" for the U.S. ethanol mandate would help prevent a global food crisis.

The U.S. drought is also expected to push already-tight soybean stocks to a 32-year low, according to the Reuters poll of analysts.

Thursday's USDA announcement that China bought 165,000 metric tons (181,881 tons) of U.S. soybeans, boosting China's total weekly purchases to 271,000 metric tons, further underlined pressure on soy supply.

Some operators said, however, that the USDA data could put the spotlight on growing tensions in wheat supply, notably in major exporter Russia that has also been hit by drought.

"As to be expected, focus will be keenly squared on corn and beans today. But watch for wheat," FC Stone Europe analysts said in a note.

"The market has seen a significant paradigm shift in wheat these last three months and today's report should deliver yet another downward knock to supply and end stock numbers."|

