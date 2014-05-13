A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Indian shares hit a third consecutive record high while the rupee and bonds gained in early trade on Tuesday after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the country's elections.

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is set to become India's next prime minister, four major exit polls showed on Monday, with his opposition party and its allies forecast to sweep to a parliamentary majority in the world's biggest ever election.

The broader NSE stock index .NSEI surged 0.94 percent to a record high of 7,080 in pre-open trade. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 59.62/63 per dollar by 2340 ET ( 0340 GMT), compared with its previous close of 60.05/06.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened 3 basis points lower at 8.70 percent, its lowest since March 13, before retreating slightly to trade at 8.71 percent.

