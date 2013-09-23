MUMBAI India's NSE index fell over 2 percent on Monday, marking its second consecutive session of declines, on continued selling in rate-sensitive shares especially banks such as State Bank of India after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday.

The NSE bank index provisionally fell 4.7 percent as State Bank of India Ltd (SBI.NS) lost 5.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) declined 4.4 percent.

The broader NSE index .NSEI provisionally fell 2.04 percent, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN slumped 1.88 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)