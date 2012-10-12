MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software exporter, fell 7.23 percent in pre-open trade after the company's revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year failed to meet market expectations.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's No.2 software services exporter, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting expectations, due to higher demand for its outsourcing services by Western clients looking to cut costs.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi And Manoj Dharra)