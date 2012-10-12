Cisco profit beats on strong demand for security products
Cisco Systems Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its security products.
MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software exporter, fell 7.23 percent in pre-open trade after the company's revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year failed to meet market expectations.
Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's No.2 software services exporter, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting expectations, due to higher demand for its outsourcing services by Western clients looking to cut costs.
Kraft Heinz Co , the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit, helped by lower costs.
HONG KONG Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's largest personal computer (PC) maker, on Thursday posted a 67 percent slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, as supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment weighed.