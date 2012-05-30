Cisco profit beats on strong demand for security products
Cisco Systems Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its security products.
MUMBAI Shares in India's Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) dropped 6.1 percent in the pre-open trading session, after its Jan-March operating profits came in below estimates, with traders citing disappointment over margins at unit Jaguar Land rover.
A one-off tax gain also contributed to Tata's 139 percent quarterly profit leap, which came in spite of a lackluster performance at its core domestic business.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Cisco Systems Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its security products.
Kraft Heinz Co , the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit, helped by lower costs.
Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its websites and a drop in subscription revenue.