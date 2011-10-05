Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 5 The number of bearish U.S. investment advisers jumped in the latest week and was at its highest since U.S. stocks reached a bear market bottom in March 2009, according to a weekly survey of investment advisers by Investors Intelligence.
U.S. equity bears rose to 45.2 percent from 40.9 percent, according to the survey, published on Wednesday. U.S. equity bulls fell to 34.4 percent from 37.6 percent, the lowest since Aug 2010 ahead of a strong rally in U.S. stocks.
Many investors often use sentiment as a contrarian indicator and look for it to bottom out as an indication of a buying opportunity.
"The difference between the bulls and bears expanded in negative territory at minus 10.8 percent, compared with minus 3.3 percent last issue," said Investors Intelligence.
"The spread indicator is now in buying territory, with the largest negative difference since March 2009. Now watch for a notable chart upturn to confirm a low risk for new general accumulation." (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.