TOKYO Japan's efforts to boost its economy through better corporate governance has drawn foreign investors into its stock markets but with the unintended side-effect of weakening the yen.

The Nikkei share index .N225 is scaling multi-year highs on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to improve corporate governance, with foreign investors owning a record 31.7 percent of Japanese stocks. The reforms are dismantling decades of unhealthy cross-holdings, increasing accountability and placing focus on a better return on equity (ROE).

But as foreign investors flocked to the high-performing market, their natural choice of a hedge was the currency, pushing it lower. Selling the cheap yen is preferred protection, should bets on the success of the 'Abenonomics' policies turn sour.

"With the introduction of corporate governance, Japanese corporations are trying to boost ROE, an important metric for foreign investors," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.

"Those underweight on Japan will likely buy Japanese shares, resulting in hedging involving selling the yen and buying the dollar," Ogino said.

The simultaneous purchase of Japanese stocks and selling of yen, termed the Abenomics trade, had been in vogue since Abe launched his reforms, said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.

"Though it is difficult to pinpoint who does what, the reverse correlation between stocks and the yen remains absolute. The yen consistently falls when the Nikkei rises," he said.

Foreign investors own about 180 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) of Japanese stocks, aided by the launch of corporate governance reforms in June that aim to give shareholders more say.

The latest in the series of steps taken by Japan to transform long-standing corporate cultural norms and make companies more profitable helped push the Nikkei to an 18-1/2-year high of 20,952.71 last month.

Kenji Shiomura, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, expects the Nikkei to rise to 22,000 by year-end. The index stood around 20,500 on Thursday.

Since Abe came into power in 2012 and launched his reflationary policies, boosting stocks, the yen JPY= dropped to a 13-year low of 125.86/dollar in June. For the most part, yen weakness has been a welcome side-effect for an economy hoping to pull out of stagnation through increased exports.

BEARISH TREND AHEAD

Concerns over Greece's debt saga has stalled the safe-haven currency's fall in the meantime, but foreign interest in Japanese equities will pose as a long-term bearish factor.

The yen has also felt the pain from Japanese companies increasing dividend payments to shareholders.

Analysts reckon a record 2 trillion yen ($16.2 billion) of dividend payments were made in June. Nomura Securities estimates that a payout totaling 10.8 trillion yen will be made during the year through March 2016.

"Dividend payments to foreign investors is one of the key factors that weakened the yen in June," said Minoru Uchida, chief FX analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Brown Brothers Harriman has forecast dollar/yen at 128 yen in October-December and 130 yen by mid-2016.

Investors now hope the equity market can sustain the gains, meaning the yen stays on a weaker footing.

"For now, foreign investors are hopeful that Japanese companies are not just hosting a one-time feast, but embracing corporate governance to provide steady returns to shareholders and enlarge the pie by investing in growth," said Ryusuke Ohori, chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo.

"Otherwise, foreign investors will be disappointed, saying Japan hasn't changed after all."

(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)