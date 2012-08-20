TOKYO Japanese government bond market sentiment was steady in thin summer conditions, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey published on Monday showed, after benchmark yields hit a two-month high in the previous week.

The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, measuring those who believe yields will fall against those who expect them to rise, came in at plus 17, not far from plus 21 in last week's survey.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield for the end of this week was 0.830 percent, flat from Friday's closing level and above a prediction of 0.790 percent in last week's poll.

The benchmark 10-year cash note was untraded on Monday morning, while the 10-year JGB futures contract for September was down 0.03 point at 143.56.

The 10-year yield rose to 0.860 percent last week, its highest level since mid-June, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.

The survey found that 46.4 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this week, up from 35.9 percent in the previous survey, while 28.6 percent of respondents expect them to rise, up from 15.4 percent.

Some 25.0 percent of respondents expect yields to trade sideways, down from 48.7 percent in the last poll.

The online survey of 101 JGB market participants from major institutions received 28 responses, for a response rate of 27.7 percent. That included 12 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.

The sentiment reading for these "real money" investors came in at plus 8, down from the previous week's plus 14, suggesting they remained slightly less optimistic than the market at large.

(JGB market participants who are interested in participating in future surveys can contact yoshiyasu.shida@thomsonreuters.com.) ($1 = 79.563 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)