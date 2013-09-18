TOKYO Shares of Japanese consumer finance companies surged in heavy trading on Wednesday as Japanese retail investors went bargain-hunting while taking profits on recent gainers like construction companies, traders said.

Industry leader Acom Co Ltd (8572.T) gained as much as 11.2 percent at one point to hit a eight-week high, while rival Aiful Corp (8515.T) rose up to 9 percent to touch a six-week high, helping to make the non-bank financial subindex .IFINS.T the best performer in the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a gain of 3 percent.

Traders said the move was driven almost entirely by Japanese retail investors and day-traders as many institutional players stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the day.

Japanese investors also took profits on construction companies, which have outperformed since Tokyo won its bid to host Olympic Games in 2020.

The Topix's construction companies subindex .ICNST.T was flat, trailing the 1.4 percent gain in the Nikkei average .N225, after having rallied 9.3 percent since the announcement on the Games.

Shares of consumer lenders have gained 6.3 percent in the same period after having underperformed the overall market from May to early this month.

Some economists have said the decision to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo could give a much needed boost to Japanese consumer sentiment, which have been beat down by years of economic stagnation.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Matt Driskill)