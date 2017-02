TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed gains on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan refrained from taking drastic easing measures after a two-day policy meeting.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,912.75, after trading around 9,995 before the BOJ announcement, while the broader Topix had added 0.2 percent to 847.21.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)