TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to inch up on Monday, still supported by hopes for further stimulus, but faces tough technical resistance and may struggle amid a lack of reasons to buy.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,850 and 9,000 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,925, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,870.

"We should see slight gains on the back of the U.S. stocks rising on Friday, but there's quite significant resistance at the 200-day moving average mark around 8,957," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

"It tested that level last week and quickly backed away, and this week there doesn't seem to be any factors that will push it beyond."

Japan's April-June GDP figures, due to be announced just before the market opens, could also influence sentiment for the day's trading.

The Nikkei rose 3.9 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain since February after speculation that more global stimulus was on the way spurred a four-day rally.

Disappointing data from China on Thursday bolstered such hopes but also sapped risk sentiment on Friday, when the benchmark index fell 1 percent.

Japan's earnings season, now in its last throes, has been largely disappointing, with 53 percent of the 152 Nikkei companies that have reported results falling short of guidance and many firms cutting profit outlooks due to a strong yen and the impact of a global slowdown on demand.

The Nikkei is now up 5.2 percent on the year, but is still 13.3 percent off its one-year high hit on March 27 of 10,255.15, hurt by concerns about falling demand due to the euro zone debt crisis, a faltering U.S. recovery and a slowdown in China.

> S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days .N > Euro posts weekly loss vs dollar, yen <FRX/> > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy <US/> > Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data <GOL/> > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak <O/R>

STOCKS TO WATCH

- HITACHI LTD (6501.T)

Hitachi is in talks with General Electric Co (GE.N) to combine their two nuclear power joint ventures under a single umbrella that may come under Hitachi's control, according to the Niikkei business daily. The two companies decided to set up two joint ventures in the nuclear business in 2007 in the U.S. and Japan.

-DAIO PAPER CORP (3880.T)

Daio Paper is expected to more than double its annual profit to 10 billion yen ($128 million) for the year ending March 2013, above a previous forecast of 8 billion yen, because several firms are no longer counted as part of the consolidated group as the founding family that held a stake in them has been ousted from the firm.

-ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD (3099.T)

Isetan said its operating profit for the April-June quarter has grown by 38.1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier as sales stayed robust despite the closure of a store in Tokyo, and as the delay of summer sales boosted profit margins.

($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)