TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to rise sharply on Friday after the European Central Bank said it would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their painfully high borrowing costs.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,900 on Friday after the ECB's plan was met with euphoria in equity markets, with U.S. stocks soaring to pre-crisis 2008 levels and European stocks up at six-month highs.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,785, up 1.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,620. Foreign brokerages placed orders to buy a net 15.2 million Japanese shares before the start of trade on Friday, a much higher figure than usual.

ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank's plan for potentially unlimited bond-buying would address bond market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the survival of the euro.

"The ECB gave investors what they were hoping for, which is obviously positive for equities. We should see good gains today," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

A softer yen should be also be a boon for exporters on Friday, Doshida said, with the euro at a two-month high against the Japanese currency and the dollar testing the 79 yen level overnight for the first time in two weeks.

Stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. service sector showing companies hiring staff in August at the fastest pace in five months is also welcome news for investors, boding well for the eagerly awaited U.S. non-farm payroll data later on Friday. New weekly claims for U.S. jobless benefits also fell to the lowest level in a month.

The Nikkei inched up 0.75 point on Thursday to 8,680.57, snapping a five-day losing run as investors awaited news from the ECB, leaving it down 5.9 percent from August 20's two-month high. However, the benchmark is still up 2.7 percent on the year.

