TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce measures to stimulate the U.S. economy and that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout funds.

Investors bought stocks such as those of mining companies which are seen as gaining the most should the Fed announce another round of government bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, to kick start the flagging U.S. economic recovery after it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday.

Demand was also high for shares of companies focused on the domestic economy that are less impacted by a stronger yen, which is seen as a likely consequence of a U.S. monetary policy easing.

Among those firms were mobile phone operator and index heavyweight Softbank Corp (9984.T), adding 0.8 percent, and convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T), up 2.1 percent.

The Nikkei .N225 climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to August 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year.

"If the Fed eases, there's a high chance the yen will shoot up, so we're seeing a continuing trend for domestic stocks as well as some rebounds for stocks that were heavily sold off yesterday," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

"I think (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is usually quite eager to not crush hopes or expectations, but if he does fail to announce QE3 it will probably make the dollar firmer and that may well be a plus for the Japanese market."

YEN IMPACT

Concerns over the impact of a stronger yen on Japanese exporters have prompted UBS to downgrade Japan to 'underweight' in its global model portfolio. The Japanese currency was quoted at 77.89 yen to the dollar after hitting a three-month high at 77.70 yen on Tuesday.

"We downgrade Japan, as we believe QE3 will frustrate efforts to weaken the yen, a clear negative for corporate Japan," UBS strategists said in a report. "Furthermore, we note that domestic macro data has been deteriorating as cyclical support from reconstruction spending fades."

Japan's core machinery orders, however, beat expectations and rose for a second month in July in a sign that rebuilding in the quake-ravaged northeast underpins capital spending, but Europe's debt crisis and slowing Chinese and U.S. economies cloud the outlook.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.3 percent to 741.82. Nearly 1.55 billion shares changed hands, up from Tuesday's 1.31 billion but down from last week's average of 1.61 billion.

Investors were also factored in that German constitutional court would give the green light to the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism.

"I expected less buying today but it seems that people are already expecting Germany to give the ESM the go-ahead, which would alter the course of the euro and lead to a softer yen," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "However, I think the upside is still heavy as we're mostly seeing short-covering."

Demand from investors for Nikkei call options outnumbered demand for put options.

Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the most popular call options on the Nikkei with a September maturity had a strike price at 9,000 JNI090I2.OS. The next most traded was a call at 9,250 JNI092I2.OS, followed by a put at 8,750 JNI087U2.OS and another put at 8,500 JNI085U2.OS.

STEELMAKERS VS SHIPPERS

Among the strong performers were steelmakers .ISTEL.T, up 2.3 percent after China's Baosteel (600019.SS) said it will roll over its September steel prices to October after three straight months of cuts, a move some analysts said was aimed at stabilizing a market hit by weak demand.

JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T) rose 3.9 percent and Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) gained 2.5 percent.

Japan Airlines (9201.T) was bid at 4,110 yen in unofficial trading ahead of the company's September 19 public listing, traders said, up from Tuesday's level of 4,015 yen and 8.4 percent above its IPO price of 3,790 yen.

Shippers .ISHIP.T were the worst sectoral performer, down 2.1 percent after Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T) sagged 3.6 percent on the back of SMBC Nikko Securities rating downgrade to 'neutral'. ($1 = 77.8000 Japanese yen)

(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)