A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average was seen pulling back on Thursday from a four-month closing high hit in the previous session after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, while data from China could also weigh on the market.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,150 to 9,250 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,125, down 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka.

"There's few positive incentives to push the market up today, but just how weak it gets will be determined by how bad the China (purchasing managers' index) is," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex.

Investors are concerned closures of Japanese factories and stores in China due to protests sparked by a territorial dispute this week will cut earnings, further adding to worries about a slowdown in China that has left the Nikkei trailing U.S. and European markets.

The Nikkei .N225 is up 9.2 percent this year, while the S&P500 index .SPX has gained 16.2 percent.

Yet the Nikkei gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,232.21, its highest level since May 2, after the BOJ said it would expand its asset buying and loan program by 10 trillion yen ($127.21 billion) to 80 trillion yen to bolster Japan's export-driven economy as it struggles with flagging global demand.

Overnight, U.S. company 3M Co (MMM.N) gave the latest cause for concern over a global slowdown when the industrial conglomerate said the economic environment had changed and cut its long-term revenue growth forecast.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Paul Tait)