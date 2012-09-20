TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average is heading for its first weekly fall in three weeks on Friday, with investors cautious after soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States reinforced market views of sluggish global growth.

Japanese automakers may be in focus as they, led by Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), said they have lost an estimated $250 million in output because of anti-Japan protests in China this week and now face the risk that sales will sputter in China, the world's largest car market.

Amid growing tensions sparked by a territorial dispute, about 40 percent of Japanese firms see friction with China affecting their business plans, with some considering pulling out of the country and shifting operations elsewhere, a Reuters poll showed.

The Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,100, strategists said, after shedding 1.6 percent to 9,086.98, its lowest closing level in a week and giving up the gains from Wednesday when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy. The broader Topix .TOPX index dropped 1.4 percent to 753.81.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,035 on Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,990.

"The market is likely to be rangebound as investors assess the impact of recent global easing from the Fed, the ECB (European Central Bank) and the BOJ on the global economy, and will take cues from economic indicators from now," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"China and European manufacturing data yesterday were not good, and so fears of slowing global growth will weigh on the upside."

U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week, suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction.

The Nikkei is down 0.8 percent so far this week. For the year, it is up 7.5 percent, trailing a 16.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 .INX and a 11.3 percent gain in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3.

Japanese equities have a similar valuation to European shares, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, versus STOXX Europe 600's 11 and S&P 500's 12.9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite)