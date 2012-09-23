TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to held in a narrow range on Monday, tracking U.S. stock performance with investors still worried about global growth even though major central banks have launched further stimulus measures to bolster their economies.

Some analysts have worried that a new round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve may suggest that the U.S. economy is in worse shape than many had feared.

The Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 9,000 and 9,150, strategists said, after gaining 0.3 percent to 9,110.00 on Friday. The broader Topix .TOPX index rose 0.3 percent to 756.38.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,035 on Friday, down 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 9,060.

"Stocks will move in a range today, as investors focus on global growth, with Europe's ongoing problems still in focus," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) newest iPhone that went on sale, driving its shares to a record high.

"The yen has strengthened somewhat from its recent lows, which will weigh on some share and cap the upside."

The yen was traded at 78.11 yen to the dollar on Monday, up from Friday's low of 78.379.

The Nikkei is up 7.7 percent so far this year, underperforming a 16.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 .INX and a 12.8 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)