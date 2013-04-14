TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open lower on Monday, as exporters may pull back after weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns over the economic recovery in the world's largest economy.

Caution over possible overheating in the market after its recent sharp gains to multiyear highs is also likely to crimp buying, traders say.

The Nikkei .N225 is likely to trade between 13,300 and 13,450, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,380 on Friday, down 0.9 percent from the Osaka close of 1,3500.

"The yen gets firmer against the dollar and the euro, the overseas stocks fell and there has been a growing sense of overheating in the market following sharp rises in recent sessions," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Look at the technical signs such as stochastics and a 25-day moving average. These technical signs show that the market is overheated both for the Nikkei and the Topix."

The yen was quoted at 98.41 to the dollar on Monday after gaining 1.4 percent to 98.35 in the previous session after dismal data on U.S. retail sales in March reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue buying bonds to support the economic recovery.

Retail sales fell 0.4 percent last month, missing analysts' expectations for a flat reading, suggesting consumer spending was considerably weaker in the first quarter than analysts previously believed, and many cut economic growth forecasts for the period.

But Nishi said the massive stimulus by the Bank of Japan would still be supportive to the market, with investors likely to buy on dips.

On Friday, the Nikkei eased 0.5 to 13,485.14 after earlier in the session hitting a near five-year high of 13,568.25. The broader Topix .TOPX index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,148.57.

The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 9 percent since the BOJ announced sweeping stimulus measures on April 4, promising to inject $1.4 trillion in the world's third-largest economy in less than two years.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--SHARP CORP (6753.T)

Sharp has decided to sell its 9.2 percent stake in car electronics maker Pioneer Corp (6773.T), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (8306.T)

Mitsubishi UFJ plans to ramp up asset acquisitions in the United States and Asia, including acquisitions of local banks, its new head said, as Japanese lenders accelerate their overseas push to make up for falling spread margins at home.

--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502.T)

Takeda is expected to report a 40 percent drop in consolidated operating profit to about 160 billion yen for the financial year ended March 31, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

--KOMATSU LTD (6301.T)

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), India's biggest engineering company, will buy out Komatsu's 50 percent stake in their joint venture that makes construction equipment and hydraulic components.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)