A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Wednesday, after posting its best April performance in 20 years, hurt by disappointing earnings guidance from semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T).

The Nikkei .N225 eased 0.5 percent to 13,792.29 after rallying 11.8 percent last month, marking its best April performance since 1993 and a ninth straight month of gains -- its long such winning streak since May 2005 to January 2006.

The broader Topix .TOPX index fell 0.6 percent to 1,158.45.

Tokyo Electron was the top-weighted loser in the Nikkei, down 4.5 percent.

