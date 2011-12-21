Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work under monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top), Nikkei share average and TV programme of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Tokyo December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average is set to make modest gains on Thursday, though it is likely to be rangebound in thin trade ahead of a three-day weekend, while the latest round of European Central Bank loans to banks failed to bolster confidence on Europe's sovereign debt.

The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,500 on Thursday, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,455, up 15 points, or 0.17 percent, from the Osaka close of 8,440.

Market players said the Japanese benchmark was unlikely to make further gains ahead of a three-day weekend, with markets closed on Friday for a national holiday.

Worries about Europe also capped gains although immediate fears of a credit crunch eased after European banks took nearly 490 billion euros ($639.33 billion) in three-year cut price loans from the ECB on Wednesday.

However, analysts said the loans would not be enough to resolve the currency bloc's debt crisis.

"The Nikkei will not climb much higher although the European Central Bank action was positive for the market, its actions are seen as having a limited impact," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Japan's technology stocks are likely to be in focus after Oracle Corp ORCL.O reported results that missed expectations for the first time in a decade. Shares of tech companies weighed on U.S. shares, but Wall Street held firm and gained slightly on Wednesday.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 climbed 1.5 percent to 8,459.98 on Wednesday, but its rise was capped by the closely watched resistance level near 8,462. The broader Topix index .TOPX gained 1.0 percent to 725.68.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Tokio Marine (8766.T)

Tokio Marine Holdings said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. Delphi Financial Group Inc DFG.N for $2.7 billion, as the nonlife insurer eyes other acquisition targets and looks to expand outside its home market.

--Elpida 6665.T

Chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc may start talks next month with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp (2408.TW) as a preliminary step towards a potential integration, the Nikkei business daily said.

--Tepco (9501.T)

Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to raise its electricity rates for factories and office buildings by a fifth from April next year to offset higher fuel costs, the Nikkei said.

--Hitachi (6501.T)

Hitachi is expected to sign a preliminary deal with Lithuania later this week on investing in a new nuclear plant in the Baltic state, officials said on Wednesday.

--Softbank (9984.T)

Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) is discussing a plan to effectively transfer all of its stake in Yahoo Japan to Softbank Corp in return for cash and assets, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

--Olympus (7733.T)

Japan's prosecutors raided the offices of Olympus and former executives on Wednesday to investigate the $1.7 billion accounting scandal engulfing the firm.

--Renesas (6723.T)

The Japanese chip-maker said on Wednesday the European financial crisis and Thai flooding are hitting demand, but it has not given up hope of turning a profit in the October-March second half.

($1 = 0.7664 euros)

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)