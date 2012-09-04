NEW YORK/LONDON London copper fell on Tuesday while prices in New York edged up, after weak data from two of the industrial metal's biggest consumers supported views of more central bank action to spur the sputtering global economy.

"The bias is to the upside based on the economic news being a bit bad," said Craig Ross, vice president of ApexFutures.com in Chicago.

"It puts the stars more in alignment for more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve, and for other easing around the world."

Investors continued to digest weaker-than-expected growth in China's vast manufacturing sector, which was hit hard by slowing new orders, two complementary surveys showed in recent days.

U.S. data later in the day added further concern about the state of the global economy, as manufacturing shrank at its sharpest pace in more than three years in August and construction spending fell in July by the most in a year.

COMEX copper for December delivery rose 1.20 cents to settle at $3.4690 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.4325 to $3.50 session range.

COMEX volumes stood above 57,000 lots in late New York business, nearly a third above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended at $7,635 per metric ton (1.1023 tons) versus a last bid of $7,678 on Monday, when it hit a one-week high of $7,700.

Tuesday's losses on the LME came after two sessions of gains that took copper near the top of a range held since late July, with a break above $7,720, the August 23 peak, likely to spark further chart-based buying.

"With copper breaking above its 100 day moving average yesterday (if only slightly) it remains key that the metal does not give up too much today, otherwise we may see the shorts look to take advantage of the poor manufacturing data of late," RBC said in a research note.

Copper dipped below the 100-day moving average of $7,673 on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

LME inventories of copper fell by another 6,475 metric tons on Tuesday after a decline of 4,625 metric tons on Monday, with outflows mostly from Korea. The stocks are down by about half over the past year.

Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgage said the latest drawdowns may be due to a port strike in Chile or anticipation of stronger demand in China.

"So far, however, Chinese premiums and the LME-SHFE (Shanghai exchange) arbitrage are not particularly conducive to such a move, so it will be interesting to see where the metal turns up," he said in a note.

ECB HOPE

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to unveil details of a long-awaited debt-buying scheme to tackle the region's debt crisis at its policy meeting on Thursday, where it may also cut rates to stimulate growth and head off a euro area recession.

"The politicians and central bankers have been promising a lot over the summer and now it's time to deliver. The markets have rallied on anticipation that we now have some sort of policy framework," Natixis head of commodity research Nic Brown said.

"But there is still scope for disappointment, there are still enormous problems besetting peripheral economies."

The euro slipped against the dollar on Tuesday as investors grew cautious on fears a ECB plan to tackle the region's debt crisis may lack detail. <USD/>

In other metals, three-month zinc did not trade at the close, but was bid at 1,876 per metric ton, up $1 from Monday's close. The metal has fallen around 15 percent from the year's high struck in January.

China's demand for refined zinc weakened in August from July, traders said on Tuesday, diluting hopes for a fourth-quarter rise in consumption in the world's top consumer of the metal.

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore and Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Jason Neely, Keiron Henderson and Sofina Mirza-Reid)