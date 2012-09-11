A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

NEW YORK/LONDON Copper ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, hitting four-month highs as the dollar fell and investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would launch new stimulus measures soon.

Copper prices in London sustained Tuesday's close above $8,000 per metric ton (1.1023 tons), as investors bet on a favorable German ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday and on additional stimulus from the Fed when it concludes a two-day policy meeting on Thursday.

"Everybody and their grandmother are betting on at least some short-term stabilization in these markets just due to some kind of collective or coordinated intervention or monetary policy," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

"It's absolutely all speculative on the fact that we are going to see raw commodities move higher based on liquidity-fueled inflation."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $8,127.75 a metric ton, its highest level since May 10, before ending the day up $22 at $8,090.

In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 0.85 cent to settle at $3.6970 per lb, after dealing between $3.6485 and $3.7125 -- also the highest since May 10.

Prospects of further easing from the Fed and the view that the German court will approve the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), or euro zone bailout fund, pressured the dollar to a 4-month low against the euro, lifting prices of dollar-denominated assets.

"From our side, we expect prices to stabilizes. If any easing announcements are more pronounced than expected you can easily have prices trend higher. The dollar has come under pressure, so part of this move is dollar related," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Germany's constitutional court will vote on the approval of the ESM, with some legal experts believing it will impose tough conditions and limit Berlin's flexibility on future rescues. A more stringent ruling could be seen as a negative by markets.

On Monday, copper broke above the $8,000 mark for the first time since mid-May. It is up more than 5 percent on the year after being down 5 percent as recently as June.

"This upward trend could continue. After the change of leadership in China we could see some renewed strong growth in the Chinese economy and we expect higher prices not only for copper but for base metals in general," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank.

China, the world's top metals consumer, is preparing for a once-a-decade leadership change later this year.

CHINA

Also supporting commodities was a series of spending and subsidy announcements by China, which accounted for 40 percent of refined copper demand last year.

"It's probably a bit early to call for an acceleration (in housing market growth) but at least the drag on the housing side is likely to disappear. We have seen from the provinces and the government some stimulus measures, so that should help," said UBS' Schnider.

Premier Wen Jiabao said China was on track to meet this year's target for economic growth and that, if needed, the government could use a 100 billion yuan fiscal stability fund to boost growth.

Investors have been encouraged that Beijing's efforts to energize the economy may boost the world's growth engine in the fourth quarter and beyond.

"Base metal prices are likely to continue to be driven largely by fluctuating sentiment about the probability of further monetary easing and other stimulus measures," Stephen Briggs, senior metals strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

"Our house view is that the Fed will soon announce more quantitative easing and that China will take further measures too."

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore; editing by William Hardy and David Gregorio)