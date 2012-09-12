NEW YORK/LONDON London copper eked out a minor gain on Wednesday, while prices in New York eased as both markets sat idle in anticipation of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve the following day.

Copper ratcheted up to a four-month high in London and New York earlier in the session after Germany's high court cleared the way for the country to ratify the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a move that will put in place the tools needed to resolve the region's three-year-old debt crisis.

But momentum waned and cautious investors cashed in a three-day rally that saw copper climb 5 percent ahead of Thursday's Fed policy decision.

Analysts expect more upside in the price of copper if the U.S. central bank implements further monetary easing, but warned there was room for disappointment.

"If we get a favorable decision, I think the market can hold where it is and maybe trade upwards toward $3.80 (per lb)," said Sterling Smith, commodity strategist at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.

"If we do not get anything, I wouldn't be standing underneath it. Market longs might find themselves in a bit of thin air."

COMEX copper for December delivery peaked at $3.7315 per lb, its priciest level since May 8, before surrendering that gain to end down 0.45 cent at $3.6925 per lb.

At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper rose $6 to close at $8,096 a metric ton (1.1023 tons), backing away from an intraday peak of $8,170, another high dating to early May.

With the German approval of the ESM, or euro zone bailout fund, the markets are now focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which started a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Some investors hope the U.S. central bank will launch more easing policies on Thursday to stimulate the economy and lift demand for industrial metals.

"There's lots of counter-arguments on both sides. If you look at the employment reports we've had for the last couple of months, you'd say they're definitely going to do something. If you take a more holistic view of the economy you would be more reticent," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis in London.

"Deep down, (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke's comments suggest they're probably going to do something, but exactly what form it's going to take remains to be seen."

RBC said in a research note that copper needed to breach $8,200 and $8,400 before it could make a serious push to $9,000, "where it's likely to run into ... producer selling and the market will need more than fresh government stimulus for that to happen".

LME copper last hit $9,000 per metric ton a year ago.

Investors' mood has lifted in recent days after big metals consumer China announced a $150 billion infrastructure program and Premier Wen Jiabao said the country was on track to meet this year's target for economic growth.

Beijing also said it would pay export tax rebates faster and grant more loans to exporters, as well as increase export credit insurance to small companies, in the latest move to prop up growth in the world's second-largest economy.

"We've now got a situation where the macro environment is beginning to turn more positive. Policy is becoming more positive for the base metals, so I think that is having the bigger influence on prices," Barclays analyst Gayle Berry said.

"If we do get a big announcement from the Fed that the market perceives to be positive, there is still further upside to metals prices."

PRODUCER CUTS

LME three-month aluminum ended up $7 at $2,086 a metric ton after hitting a session peak of $2,099, its highest since May 3.

It has jumped 14 percent since touching the year's low of $1,827.25 per metric ton in mid-August, helped by news of production cuts outside China.

Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc (0486.HK), the world's largest aluminum producer, said it would cut capacity by 3 percent by the year-end, as it grapples with weak prices and rising power costs.

The September-October spread in aluminum tightened further, moving to a $19 backwardation compared to virtually level at the start of the month.

(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London; editing by William Hardy and Dale Hudson)