SINGAPORE Copper hit its highest since May on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and eased monetary policy, but the gains were seen as short-lived as traders reported fading interest from top consumer China.

The BOJ boosted its asset purchases by double the usual amount as slowing global demand and mounting tensions with China have hurt chances of a near-term recovery in the export-reliant economy.

Investors had been searching for fresh catalysts after last week's sharp boost to asset prices inspired by the Fed's stimulus, known as quantitative easing (QE).

Traders said the BOJ's move had boosted price expectations for metals, which tend to rise in value as paper currency depreciates, while the price rise also forced shorts to cover as trading in Europe began.

"It's just one big global competition to see who can out QE the other now," said a trader based in Singapore.

Copper prices, however, were set to consolidate this week, as the market digests the impact of easing on the global economy and eyes economic data for any proof of a pick-up in growth, said Melbourne-based commodity analyst Natalie Robertson at ANZ.

"We could see more consolidation this week. Copper at $8,500 a tonne in this environment is probably a bit overdone," she said.

"On the ground activity in China is still pretty weak, with industrial production falling below 9 percent in August. Looking ahead we've got the Chinese holidays in October while the leadership transition will probably keep a lid on prices."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.24 percent to $8,422 a tonne by 0703 GMT, which was its highest since May 2, recovering from the previous session when it edged down 1 percent.

Prices this week had lost momentum after copper's biggest single-day rally since June on Friday.

China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand but political uncertainty ahead of a once-in-a-decade leadership change has discouraged Chinese industry from cementing new projects, traders said.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.56 percent to 60,150 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

"After last week's QE3 announcement by the Fed, we think the market's focus is shifting from monetary policy to hard economic data. In this context, today's U.S. housing data will be closely watched," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

Building permits for August are due at 1230 GMT.

Worries about Spain also curbed gains. Investors on Tuesday piled pressure on Spain to request aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying program seen as inevitable to help the country finance its debts.

ALUMINIUM RECORDS

Traders predicted LME aluminum stocks may hit a record high this week as trade shorts deliver metal against the expiring September contract instead of paying spiraling costs to roll the position forward.

LME aluminum stocks are around 50,000 tonnes short of record highs of 5.126 million tonnes reached in February, having surged by 225,000 tonnes since September 9 to 5.079 million tonnes.

Global stocks of aluminum have climbed since the 2008 credit crisis due to anemic industrial demand and as increased use of the metal by banks as a financing tool raises physical premiums and encourages smelters to overproduce.

Fourth-quarter aluminum premiums to Japanese buyers, Asia's biggest importers of the metal, rose 24 percent from the previous quarter to a record high of $254-$255 a tonne.

Shortdated futures spiked to $40 on Tuesday, the highest in more than seven years, before easing to $12 on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan)

