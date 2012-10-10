An employee carries copper hoses at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SHANGHAI London copper firmed on Wednesday on bargain-hunting and on fresh signs that Beijing is acting to bolster China's stock markets and economy.

However, any gains will likely be capped by lingering concerns over the euro zone, where Greece, Spain and Italy have been struggling with debt levels and budget cuts.

Copper prices are expected to hold between $8,100 and $8,400 a tonne as investors await more trading cues from key China data over the next two weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,160 per tonne by 0123 GMT, after falling 0.5 percent on Monday.

The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4 percent to 58,980 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, catching up with London's previous losses.

China's major insurance companies increased their combined stock holdings by more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) over the last three trading days and will continue buying equities, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the purchases were a concerted move triggered by sharp falls in blue chip stocks and the report is likely to be seen as evidence that Beijing is acting to support stock markets.

China is likely to initiate a new round of incentive policies to encourage vehicle purchases in rural areas as it seeks to boost consumption and support a slowing economy, the official China Securities Journal reported.

Eleven euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday to press ahead with a disputed tax on financial transactions aimed at making traders share the cost of fixing a crisis that has rocked the single currency area.

The euro zone believes Spain's budget cuts should take account of its recession, its economy minister said, as regional policymakers debated whether to let the country slacken the pace of its austerity drive.

However, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday there was no alternative to continued budget cuts in the euro zone. He also spoke in favor of the ECB's new bond-purchase program for troubled countries such as Spain, indicating the ECB's readiness to buy Spanish bonds if needed.

Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the streets of Athens to greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.

A deeper-than-expected recession will force Italy to sell more bonds and bills this year than planned, a senior Treasury official said, presenting an even steeper funding challenge for the world's fourth-biggest debtor.

MARKET NEWS

Global equities and the euro fell on Tuesday on concerns over the U.S. earnings outlook and a stark warning from the IMF about global growth, while oil jumped on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The dollar and yen rose against the euro on Tuesday in a safe-haven bid ahead of upcoming U.S. third-quarter corporate earnings results and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain.

(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)