SINGAPORE London copper rebounded on Tuesday from a near two-month low hit the session before with consumers attracted by the lower prices, although global growth worries are likely to cap gains in trade thinned by a hurricane in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.47 percent to $7,735 a tonne by 0113 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it plumbed its lowest since September 5 at $7,670 a tonne.

Prices, up almost 11 percent on the year by mid-September after Europe and the U.S. embarked on easing measures, have since given back almost all their gains, eroded by a flagging growth rate in China and Europe's festering debt problems. Copper is now up less than 2 percent on the year.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.41 percent to 56,350 yuan a tonne.

Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States, roared ashore with fierce winds and heavy rain on Monday near the gambling resort of Atlantic City, New Jersey, after forcing evacuations, shutting down transportation and interrupting the presidential campaign.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, downplayed the impact of Europe's financial woes on commodities markets on Tuesday, and said robust Chinese demand and an improving U.S. economy will support growth.

U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in September, putting the economy on a firmer footing heading into the fourth quarter even though households had to pull back on saving to fund purchases. The Commerce Department said on Monday that consumer spending rose 0.8 percent, the largest increase since February, after an unrevised 0.5 percent gain in August.

MARKETS NEWS

Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday after Sandy curtailed activity in U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in the session. <MKTS/GLOB>

The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday as markets counted down to the BOJ meet. <USD/>

Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade on Tuesday. .T

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy meeting 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Oct 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0113 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg

LME Cu 7735.00 36.00 +0.47 1.78

SHFE CU FUT FEB3 56350 -230 -0.41 1.79

HG COPPER DEC2 351.25 1.80 +0.52 2.23

LME Alum 1900.00 3.00 +0.16 -5.94

SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15270 -100 -0.65 -3.63

LME Zinc 1832.00 7.00 +0.38 -0.70

SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 14645 -40 -0.27 -1.01

LME Nickel 15952.00 2.00 +0.01 -14.74

LME Lead 2013.00 5.50 +0.27 -1.08

SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15170.00 -100.00 -100.00

LME Tin 19555.00 0.00 +0.00 1.85

LME/Shanghai arb^ 73

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)