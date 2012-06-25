Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Shares of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo surged more than 11 percent on Monday after reports that Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of the company it does not already own.
Trading of the stock was suspended on Mexico's IPC stock exchange in early dealings.
A deal between Modelo GMODELOC.MX, the maker of Corona beer, and the Belgian-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) could be clinched as early as this week, although the timing remains uncertain, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent non-controlling stake in Modelo, Mexico's largest brewer.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; editing by John Wallace)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.