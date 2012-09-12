NEW YORK U.S. prime money market funds boosted their holdings of euro zone bank debt in August with some reduced worries about contagion from the debt crisis in the euro zone, a report from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Wednesday showed.

Prime money market funds added $16 billion to their euro zone debt holdings in August after a $14 billion increase in July.

The latest rise boosted their total exposure to euro zone banks to $183 billion, according to J.P. Morgan's latest monthly analysis of prime money funds' holdings.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds' combined euro zone holdings were up $29 billion after a year-to-date increase of $13 billion in July.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds can invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

Recent comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, saying the ECB will do whatever is necessary to maintain the euro, have spurred some money market funds to reinvest in Europe.

Hopes the European crisis may be contained were bolstered on Wednesday after a German court ruling cleared the path for a euro zone rescue fund to go ahead with big bond purchases in an effort to lower borrowing costs in countries like Spain and Italy.

"ECB President Mario Draghi's 'whatever it takes to preserve the euro' speech at the end of July removed a significant amount of risk from the euro zone peripheral sovereign markets and in turn, helped credit conditions improve for euro zone banks," Alex Roever, short-term rates strategist at J.P. Morgan Securities in New York said in a note.

Prime money funds non-European exposure grew $10 billion in August to a total of $610 billion, according to J.P. Morgan.

Meanwhile in Europe, a barometer of dollar funding risk reached its best levels in more than a year, helped by the prospect of ECB intervention.

The ECB's promise to buy bonds of struggling euro zone states, as well as expectations the Federal Reserve may soon embark in a third round of quantitative easing, has improved sentiment towards riskier assets generally, underpinning European stock markets and Italian and Spanish sovereign debt.

That backdrop has driven the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P to its highest in nearly 6 months, reduced the perceived risk attached to owning debt issued by certain European banks and making it less costly for euro zone banks to access dollar funding.

The three-month euro/dollar currency basis swap, which shows the rate charged when swapping euro interest payments on an underlying asset into dollars, was at its tightest since June 2011.

Spanish and Italian bonds rallied and German debt prices fell on Wednesday after Germany's top court decision. <GVD/EUR>

The three-month euro/dollar currency basis swap narrowed to minus 25 basis points from minus 27 bps the day prior, having reached minus 160 bps in November last year when the euro zone debt crisis escalated.

Analysts say intervention will not provide a quick fix and some flag the inherent contradictions in the ECB's strategy.

For the central bank to intervene in the market, countries have to ask for a bailout first. But for Spain to seek financial help, it would have to be losing access to financial markets, meaning its borrowing costs would have to be at prohibitive levels, analysts say.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy suggested as much when he earlier said his government continues to study the price of seeking assistance but improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Editing by Diane Craft)