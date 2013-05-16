Wilbur Ross sworn in as secretary of commerce
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve bought $17.3 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities from May 9 through May 15, a tad less than the $17.8 billion it purchased last week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
In a move to help the housing market, since October 2011 the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.
The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $2.2 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold $2.7 billion the previous week.
Last September 14, the Fed increased its purchases of MBS to $40 billion a month in its third round of large-scale bond buying in an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic growth.
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets dipped along with the U.S. dollar and U.s. Treasury yields on the last day of the month as investors waited for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts in President Donald Trump's Tuesday night Congressional address.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican 'border adjustment' tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers in Congress coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.