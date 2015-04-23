A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK, The Federal Reserve bought $11.422 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, compared with $10.347 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $1 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold $1.5 billion the prior week.

(New York Treasury Desk )