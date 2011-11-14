by Sally Runyan

CHICAGO, Nov 14 (IFR) - MBS prices are opening up over 1/8 point lower on 30-year 3.5s and by a plus on 6s, while 15-year 3.0% coupons begin at -3+ ticks with 5s higher by 2 ticks. Meanwhile 10-year Treasury notes open down 1/4 point (2.087%) with the slope of the 2s10s curve steeper by 4.0 basis points to +186.0, swap spreads are 1/2 basis point tighter on 5- and 10-year tenors, while short-dated vol is up by over 1/2 basis point.

MBS spreads versus 10-year notes are flat on 3.5% coupons, while higher coupons are 1+ to 3 ticks firmer with 5.5s leading on the stack. Versus swaps, higher coupons are flat, while 3.5s through 4.5s are wider by over 1 tick.

This week's headliner for MBS is the release tomorrow of the HARP 2.0 guidelines which could help provide more information for the prepayment outlook. At this time, many MBS analysts expect one-year CPRs to increase around 4-8 CPR based on the initial press release from FHFA with the first signs beginning to show up in the February reports as originators start to accept applications beginning in December.

This may stall investor's appetite for MBS today as they wait for more information and to avoid any potential adverse reactions. Also limiting participation is likely to be the current level of the 10-year note yield: 2.087%. Yield buyers, which have been more absent than not, are expected to remain on the quiet side until the yield pushes to the 2.12% -2.15% area.

Other activity taking place in MBS through most of the week will be roll related with pool allocations looming for Class B (15-year MBS) and Class C (GNMAs) on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

MBS AND OVERNIGHT RECAP

Mortgages generally struggled in the holiday shortened week on a flight to quality associated with Italy and faster than expected prepayments for October. While better selling was the order through Wednesday, buyers finally began emerging on Thursday including real money, hedge funds, banks, pension funds, as well as, the Fed. Aiding the bid to some extent apparently was a Think Tank report suggesting the Fed may begin to reinvest some of its Treasury sales into MBS. The prospect of additional purchases by the Fed - if warranted as Chairman Bernanke indicated in his post-FOMC press conference - has been seen as providing a backstop to spread widening for the sector.

Mortgage banker selling averaged $1.6 billion for the week, in line with the previous week. The 30yr Current Coupon yield closed at 3.21%, up five basis points from the prior Friday; the spread to 10-year notes and swaps was at +115 and +98 basis points, respectively, three basis points wider on the week.

Equities in the overnight market were mixed with Asia higher by between 1% and 1.9% on a strong Q3 GDP report from Japan, as well as, positive vibes on Europe. The major European exchanges, however, remained cautious and were down between 0.7% (FTSE) and 1.5% (CAC40) heading into mid-day. 10-year note yields backed up to 2.13% area from 2.057% close on Thursday as risk-on started to emerge, but investors became more cautious and the yield declined steadily into the New York open. One-month U.S. Libor (MBS roll funding) was at 0.25022% from 0.24900% on Friday and the Daily Fed Funds Effective Rate closed at 0.08% (Low 0.01%, High 0.3125%) with 4 basis points of standard deviation (Target Rate remains fixed at a range of zero to 25bps).

TODAY'S DATA AND EVENTS

There are no economic releases or major events scheduled today; however, key releases pick up as soon as tomorrow with PPI, Retail Sales and Empire State and on Thursday Treasury will announce details of next week's auctions of 2s, 5s, and 7s. While Europe will likely remain in the headlines, the spotlight will likely start shining on the deficit reduction committee and their (lack of) progress on coming to a consensus on cuts by November 23.

(Sally Runyan is a senior IFR analyst)