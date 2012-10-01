NEW YORK U.S. spot natural gas prices rose sharply on Monday amid forecasts for cold weather across much of the United States that would boost gas-fired heating demand.

Spot gas prices also followed futures higher. The New York Mercantile Exchange November futures contract gained nearly 4 percent during intraday trading, hitting a high of $3.48 per million British thermal units.

Gas for delivery on Tuesday at benchmark supply point Henry Hub in Louisiana rose 11 cents on average to $3.19 per million Btu, a two-month high.

Late Hub cash deals were done at about a 22-cent discount to November futures on Monday.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Sunday showed high probability of below-normal temperatures across most of the nation in the 6-10 day outlook.

Temperatures are expected to reach lows in the mid-40's Fahrenheit (4-8 degrees Celsius) in Chicago by week's end and in New York by early next week, according to AccuWeather.com.

In other markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate rose 17 cents, on average, to $3.36, while Chicago gas was 5 cents higher on the day at $3.24.

Nuclear outages were fairly on par with where they were last year. Some 15,470 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity were offline on Monday, compared with about 14,400 for both the same time last year and the five-year average. <NUKE/>

Last Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 80 billion cubic feet to 3.576 trillion cubic feet.

Injection estimates for this week's EIA report, so far, range from 55 bcf to 75 bcf, versus last year's build of 101 bcf and a five-year average increase for the week of 78 bcf.

Still, production of natural gas is on the rise. The U.S. EIA on Friday showed that lower 48 "wet" gas output in July totaled 72.58 billion cubic feet per day, about 0.4 percent above June.

But the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by 19 last week to 435, another 13-year low, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

10/01/12 09/28/12

Henry Hub 3.19 3.08

New York citygate 3.36 3.19

Chicago citygate 3.24 3.19

Panhandle (mid-Continent) 2.97 2.89

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.16 3.06

Southern California border 3.73 3.45

Katy Hub (east Texas) 3.12 3.01

Waha (west Texas) 3.10 2.98

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 3.16 3.05

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 3.20 3.09

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... <NUKE/>

- North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... <OUTAGES/>

- North American Power Transmission Table .....<TOUTAGES/>

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... <EEI/>

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures ....................

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................

(Editing by John Wallace)