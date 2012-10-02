NEW YORK U.S. spot natural gas prices were up slightly on Tuesday, following Monday's sharp gains, as forecasts for cold weather across much of the United States were expected to boost gas-fired heating demand.

Gas bound for U.S. benchmark supply delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana hit a 2012 high at $3.21 per million British thermal units, up 2 cents from Monday.

Henry Hub prices on Tuesday were a hair higher than where they traded in late July and the highest since early December, Reuters data showed.

Still Hub cash prices were 36 cents lower than during the equivalent day in October 2011, at $3.57.

Late Hub trades on Tuesday were done at a 30-cent discount to November futures, compared with 22 cents under on Monday.

The monthly Henry Hub October Index was $3.03.

Spot gas prices continued to strengthen on the back of futures. The New York Mercantile Exchange November futures contract hit a new yearly high during intraday trading on Tuesday at $3.546 per million British thermal units.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Monday continued to show a high probability of below-normal temperatures across most of the nation in the 6-10 day outlook.

Temperatures are expected slip into the 40's Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) in Chicago by week's end and in New York by early next week, according to AccuWeather.com.

In other markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate rose 2 cents, on average, to $3.38, while Chicago gas was also 2 cents higher on the day at $3.26.

Electricity prices in PJM West, the most actively traded market in the East, rose more than 40 percent to the upper $50s per megawatt hour on Tuesday on expectations for heating demand.

In the meantime, nuclear outages were flat to where they were last year. Some 15,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity were offline on Tuesday, compared with about 14,600 during the same time last year. <NUKE/>

Last Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 80 billion cubic feet to 3.576 trillion cubic feet.

Injection estimates for this week's EIA report, so far, range from 55 to 75 bcf, versus last year's build of 101 bcf and a five-year average increase for the week of 78 bcf.

Still, production of natural gas is on the rise. The U.S. EIA on Friday showed that lower 48 "wet" gas output in July totaled 72.58 billion cubic feet per day, about 0.4 percent above June.

But the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by 19 last week to 435, another 13-year low, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)