NEW YORK U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed on Wednesday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana remaining firm at its highest average prices this year.

Most spot gas prices rose for an eighth straight session, boosted by cooler weather across much of the nation and a large number of nuclear power plants offline for maintenance.

But with gas futures showing their first loss in seven sessions on Wednesday, many weather forecasts moderating after the near-term cool down and storage that remains at record highs, traders remain skeptical of further upside.

Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub was steady at $3.21 per million British thermal units, its highest average since last December, according to Reuters data.

Wednesday's average remained above the October monthly index of $3.03, but below the year-ago price of $3.57.

Late deals firmed to 20 cents under the front-month November gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at a 30-cent discount.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract slid 13.6 cents, or nearly 4 percent, to settle at $3.395. Traders blamed profit taking after the nearby contract rose 24 percent in the prior six sessions.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate rose 4 cents on average to $3.42, while Chicago gas was 5 cents higher on the day at $3.31.

On the nuclear front, outages on Wednesday totaled 15,900 megawatts, or 16 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 15,200 MW out on Tuesday, 13,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,300 MW.

The latest National Weather Service's six-to-10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for temperatures below normal or much below normal for nearly the entire United States, with normal or above-normal readings only in the West and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 15 formed in the Central Atlantic, but the system was expected to veer northeast at sea, far away from land.

STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories had risen in the previous week by 80 billion cubic feet to 3.576 trillion cubic feet. It was the biggest weekly injection so far this year.

Record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage surplus relative to last year from its late March high near 900 bcf, but traders expected builds to continue to pick up as weather loads fade.

Domestic gas inventories are still at record peaks for this time of year and likely to end the stock-building season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 trillion cubic feet.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

At 82 percent full, stocks hovered at levels not normally reached until the second week of October and still offered a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or supply disruptions from storms.

Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 57 bcf to 81 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data to show a build of about 71 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf in the same week last year and on average the past five years have gained 78 bcf that week.

RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline for the last 11 months, sliding by 19 rigs last week to a 13-year low of 435, Baker Hughes data showed.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

But while pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.

EIA gross natural gas production data on Friday showed July output had climbed 0.4 percent from June to 72.58 bcf per day, not far below January's record high of 72.74 bcfd.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

10/03/12 10/02/12

Henry Hub 3.21 3.21

New York citygate 3.42 3.38

Chicago citygate 3.31 3.26

Panhandle (mid-Continent) 3.00 2.98

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.29 3.21

Southern California border 3.49 3.69

Katy Hub (east Texas) 3.13 3.12

Waha (west Texas) 3.09 3.10

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 3.20 3.17

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 3.23 3.22

