NEW YORK Most U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Thursday, with the front contract propped up by colder weather forecasts for the next two weeks despite bearish concerns about a government report showing inventories hit record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 65 billion cubic feet to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the previous record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November.

While the build fell just short of the Reuters poll estimate of 67 bcf and was viewed as neutral, traders said some expected storage to push further into record territory in the next two weeks.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from 15 bcf to 40 bcf. Last year during that week, stocks rose 48 bcf, while the five-year average is 36 bcf.

"The (EIA) build was not far off the mark, but we're expecting a little cold coming in, so that's holding us up," a Pennsylvania-based trader said.

But the trader added, "I'm anxious to see next week's (storage) number with all the lost demand this week though nuke outages may have counteracted some of that."

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 0.7 cent at $3.699 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.653 and $3.742.

Traders said widespread power outages along the East Coast this week from Hurricane Sandy had slowed demand and may have forced excess gas into storage.

But they agreed that strong nuclear plant outages, partly due to the storm, should have offset at least some of the lost load from downed power lines this week, making next week's storage estimate more difficult to peg.

Plants burning gas typically come into service, if needed, to replace missing nuclear generation.

At its peak this week, Sandy knocked out power to nearly 8.5 million customers and cut demand for gas used to generate electricity by up to 1 billion cubic feet per day. But traders noted that power outages on Thursday had already dropped to about 4.5 million.

Nuclear plant outages topped 32,000 megawatts on Wednesday, their second highest in more than a decade.

Traders noted that colder weather had moved east this week and helped lift demand for heating.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average below normal for the next 10 days, with overnight lows frequently dipping into the 30s Fahrenheit, and some 20s F possible particularly in the Midwest.

But many fundamental traders expect any move up in prices to be difficult without sustained cold to boost demand, with inventories at all-time highs and production at or near a record peak.

Traders and analysts caution that if gas prices move much higher, say above the $4 mark, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation.

INVENTORIES HIT ALL-TIME PEAK

The weekly storage build trimmed the surplus relative to last year by 17 bcf to 136 bcf, or 4 percent above the same week in 2011. However, it added 8 bcf to the excess versus the five-year average, increasing that surplus to 259 bcf, or 7 percent.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 85 percent, storage is 92 percent full and should provide a comfortable cushion to meet any spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.

Based on current weather forecasts, traders expect one or two more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into record territory, peaking just shy of 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.

DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG

Traders were waiting for the next drilling rig report from Baker Hughes on Friday as well as EIA gross gas production data for August, which was delayed from Wednesday due to the storm.

Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October.

The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low just last week, but so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing.

The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or near a record pace.

(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale Hudson)