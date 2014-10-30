A clerk arranges bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

HONG KONG China financial institutions are rushing to expand their business beyond Hong Kong, aiming to broaden their investor base to Europe and the United Staets with yuan products.

Chinese asset managers and banks have long been keen to go abroad, but their overseas business did not really pick up until the past few years when products denominated in yuan began to bestow them competitiveness against strong foreign players.

Asset manager GF International Investment Management told Reuters on Monday in an interview that it was looking to set up offices in New York and London next year to strengthen its distribution ability.

"Our initial plan is to hire five to six people for each office and local hire is preferred especially for sales people," said Nathan Lin, chief executive officer at GF International Investment.

The firm will cooperate with exchange-traded funds (ETF) provider Global X, which had $3.5 billion of assets under management by April, to launch a China bond ETF in New York within a month.

Other money managers including China CSOP Asset Management and E Fund Management have already sold yuan products in Europe or the United States to meet growing demand there.

Despite their smaller size and lack of international investment experience compared with famous foreign names, the Chinese managers are believed to have a better understanding of China's policies and thus better investment strategies.

"People's interest in China has increased so much as there are a lot of programs that are telling people that China is definitely opening up," said Jack Wang, chief marketing officer at CSOP Asset Management.

"We see a lot of new clients coming to us this year, some of whom are very big and reputable foreign investors."

Not only asset managers, but Chinese banks have began to see benefits from quicker yuan internationalisation as investors and coporates' appetite to use and hold the "redback" is whetted by a slew of policies that enable greater access to the world's second-largest economy.

Wang Chunhai, deputy general manager of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC) Singapore branch, told Reuters their business did not see rapid growth until 2009 when Beijing launched a landmark pilot scheme to allow cross-border trade to be settled in yuan.

"Chinese banks are boosted by the acceleration of yuan internationalisation as products offered by Chinese banks become competitive when they are linked with renminbi," he said.

The branch's total yuan settlement volume amounted to 26.2 trillion yuan($4.29 trillion) as of Oct 23, within less than two years after it was announced as the yuan clearing bank for the city-state in February 2013.

During this week's Reuters China Summit, Reuters journalists have interviewed some of the region's leading business figures and decision makers on a range of cross-border investment issues, generating exclusive stories available first to Thomson Reuters clients.

Get the latest updates by using the Eikon RSUM code or online at: www.reuters.com/summit/China14

For a graphics package of the rise of the Chinese currency, click: here

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China began trading the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS against the Singapore dollar SGD= on Tuesday, following direct yuan trading with major currencies including the euro, sterling, yen and the Australian dollar. [ID:nL4N0SM2TB]

* Bank of China (3988.HK)(601988.SS) Sydney branch is set to win regulatory approval to begin clearing trades in Chinese yuan, sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday. [ID:nL4N0SM15F]

* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent to 944.5 billion yuan ($154.51 billion) in September from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settlement surged to 605.6 billion yuan, up 22 percent from August.

* London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L(LSE) is aiming to list Chinese equity futures in London in the next stage of its plans to tap the world's second-largest economy, the bourse's chief executive told Reuters. [ID:nL5N0SN456]

* Banque de France and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority signed a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on renminbi business cooperation on Tuesday to enhance the breadth and depth of the business in both centres.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

China is accelerating the pace to grant QFII/RQFII licenses to foreign investors: reut.rs/1DGCefs RECENT STORIES:CNH Tracker- China's overseas investment schemes set to freshen offshore yuan pool [ID:nL3N0SG1AS]

REUTERS SUMMIT-Delay in stock "through-train" seen unlikely to derail China reform plans [ID:nL4N0SM2CL]

More stories about the CNH market [CNH] Daily onshore yuan reports [CNY/] Daily China money market reports [CN/] Offshore yuan rate CNH= Onshore yuan rate CNY=CN Offshore yuan dealt CNH=D3 Onshore yuan on CFETS CNY=CFXS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES <CN/OFFSHORE> <CN/HIGHLIGHT> <NDF/3><NDF/4> <0#CNHBOND>

(1 US dollar = 6.1142 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by Kim Coghill)