NEW YORK Oil rose more than 2 percent on Monday to its highest price since mid-October, fuelled by supply concerns as violence in the Middle East escalated and by higher hopes that a U.S. budget crisis will be averted.

Traders focused on the growing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel raised the stakes on Monday, saying it was ready for a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip though it preferred a diplomatic solution.

While previous Middle East wars have led to oil embargoes and temporary disruptions to energy supplies, analysts say it is unlikely the confrontation will spill out into a wider conflict in the region, which supplies a third of the world's crude.

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was due to arrive in Cairo on Monday to support ceasefire efforts led by Egypt, which borders both Israel and Gaza and whose Islamist-rooted government has been hosting leaders of Hamas.

"There's no oil being lost, obviously. But it's just the follow-on effect. No one likes confrontation anywhere near the Gulf region," said Rob Montefusco, oil broker at Sucden Financial in London.

Brent futures traded up $2.33 to $111.28 by 11:15 a.m. (1615 GMT) after touching a high of $111.72, the highest intraday trade since October 19. U.S. crude oil rose $2.14 to trade at $89.06 a barrel.

Financial markets also found support from expectations that U.S. politicians will avoid a budget crisis, helping support economic recovery and fuel growth in the world's biggest oil consumer.

"There is a little confidence that the chatter that came out last week between the president and congressional leaders might be working toward an agreement," said Gene McGillian, analyst, Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, noting that U.S. crude also found support after breaking through technical levels at $87.50 a barrel, which it had been testing last week.

