Excess oil is burnt off at the Mobil oil refinery at Altona in Melbourne June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

NEW YORK Oil surged nearly $4 a barrel on Tuesday in a furious burst of trading that traders struggled to explain, citing renewed jitters over Iran, expectations of further monetary easing and possibly computer-driving trading.

Brent and U.S. crude prices shot up quickly at 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT), briefly tacking $3 on to earlier gains as volumes surged in one of the most concentrated bursts of trading activity in months. Other commodity markets did not jump, and more than an hour later traders were still unable to pinpoint a specific trigger for the sudden rise.

Graphic on crude surge: link.reuters.com/des55s

Several traders pinned the move on rising tensions in OPEC member Iran a day after a member of the Iranian parliament said the military was set to practice shutting the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil shipping route.

Markets participants also cited talk the U.S. Federal Reserve could be mulling a third round of quantative easing as adding an additional spark to the price jump.

"I think it is moving up because of talk that (Fed Chairman) Bernanke is looking at a QE3 for next year," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks LLC, in New York. Other market participants said the move could have been tied to computer driven trading.

Adding to supply concerns, the Houston Ship Channel, an important oil transport waterway to the region's refining network, shut following a collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel.

Trading volumes eased after the surge, with Brent up $2.03 at $109.29 a barrel by 11:28 a.m. EST (1628 GMT) after earlier hitting a high of $111.10 a barrel. U.S. crude gained $2.05 to trade at $99.82 a barrel, after reaching $101.25.

Markets were also closely watching comments by OPEC ministers gathering in Vienna ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

OPEC meets on Wednesday in Vienna to agree on output from its members, which pump more than a third of the world's oil, and is expected to aim for a production target of around 30 million barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC, as well as the International Energy Agency, on Tuesday said high production levels by the producer group will help balance oil markets next year as demand growth slows.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons, Janet McGurty, David Sheppard and Matthew Robinson in New York; Manash Goswami in Singapore and Ikuko Kurahone in London; Editing by Alden Bentley)